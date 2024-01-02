Man Broke Into Colorado Supreme Court Overnight And Opened Fire

A man was taken into custody on Tuesday (January 2) after breaking into the Colorado Supreme Court building overnight and opening fire.

They said the incident started following a car crash around the corner from the Ralph L. Carr Judicial Center in downtown Denver. One of the drivers pointed a handgun at the other and then fled.

Police said that the suspect, who has not been identified, fired a shot at the building, breaking one of the windows. He then broke into the building and encountered an unarmed security guard.

The suspect held the security guard at gunpoint, demanding access to the rest of the building. The security guard handed over his keys, and the suspect made his way to the 17th floor, where the Colorado Supreme Court is housed.

He then proceeded to fire numerous shots, causing "significant and extensive damage" to the building. Around 3 a.m., the suspect called 911 and voluntarily surrendered to the police.

There were no injuries reported in the shooting.

Authorities did not say what charges the suspect was facing.

The shooting comes after numerous threats to the Supreme Court Justices for ruling that former President Donald Trump is not eligible to be on the ballot for the Republican primary because he violated the 14th Amendment by engaging in insurrection against the United States for his actions after losing the 2020 president election to Joe Biden.

That decision is currently on hold pending appeal to the United States Supreme Court.