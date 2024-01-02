Michigan Resident Wins Historically Large Powerball Jackpot, Breaks Record

One fortune Michigan resident received some extremely exciting news during the New Year's Day Powerball drawing that set an abundant tone for 2024. According to Michigan Lottery Connect, the lucky lottery player won a whopping $842.4 million from a Powerball ticket purchased at the Food Castle located at 3035 East Grand Blanc Road in Grand Blanc. The individual, whose name has yet to be revealed, purchased a ticket that matched all six numbers including: 12, 21, 42, 44, 49, and Powerball 1.

Powerball.com mentioned that this historic win is the "fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and tenth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won." What's more, the individual was the first to win a New Year's Day Powerball jackpot in the history of the game!

As if breaking setting three records wasn't enough, the recent win also qualified as the second-largest lottery jackpot ever won in Michigan. Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director shared his excitement for the winner.

“What an incredible beginning to the New Year for Powerball! In addition to our big jackpot winner, there are hundreds of good causes supported by U.S. lotteries that will receive further funding from this jackpot run. Thank you to our players for making this possible! Happy New Year!”

The next Powerball drawing will take place on Wednesday, January 3rd.