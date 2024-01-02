Missouri Eatery Serves The Best 'Cheap' Steak In The Entire State

When you think of a delicious, juicy steak dinner, you may imagine a fancy steakhouse with sky-high prices to match — but that's not always the case. Fortunately for those who may be on a budget, you don't have to spend an exorbitant amount of money for incredible steak. Cheapism search around the country for the best cuts of steak that "don't have to break the bank," compiling a list of the best "cheap" steak in every state.

According to the site, the best affordable steak in all of Missouri can be found, fittingly, at Steak Inn. This Branson-area eatery has a 4.6 star Google rating and over 600 reviews, so customers clearly enjoy visiting this delicious steakhouse. Steak Inn is located at 22290 Waters Edge Drive in Shell Knob.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Close to the White River in southwest Missouri, the unassuming Steak Inn has a 6-ounce sirloin for $15, an 8-ounce sirloin for $18, an 11-ounce sirloin for $30, and a Kansas City strip for $30. Prices top out at $42 for filet mignon. All steaks come with a trip to the salad bar and choice of baked potato, rice pilaf, french fries, and fresh baked bread."

To see more of the best cheap steak around the country, check out the full list at blog.cheapism.com.