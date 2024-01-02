New California Laws To Take Effect In 2024

2024 has arrived and with it comes a slew of new laws set to go into effect in California this year. According to KCRA3, these rules and regulations have been put in place to protect , and few of which, have already gone into effect on the first of the year.

Law SB 700, that went into effect this year, "prohibits an employer from requesting information from an applicant's prior cannabis use." Similarly, AB 2188 prohibits discrimination of employee's or applications based on cannabis use away from the job site. In addition to these updated workplace laws, the minimum wage has just increased to $16 an hour across the state. As soon as April 2024, law AB 1228 will make the minimum wage for all fast food workers $20 an hour! Healthcare workers could also see a steady increase in wages in upcoming years. In terms of paid time off, both hourly and salary workers will be granted five paid sick days per year, starting in 2024.

As for public safety, SB 2 places "new limits" on conceal and carry permit holders while law AB 360 "prohibits excited delirium from being considered a medical diagnosis or valid cause of death, which has been used by coroners in other states."

Starting in July, landlords will be prohibited from charging over a month's rent as a security deposit for new tenants. For more laws pertaining to public safety, housing, health, and more visit kcra.com.