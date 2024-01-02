Kentucky is poised for a slew of legislative changes effective January 1, 2024.

One key modification is the reduction in state income tax from 4.5% to 4%, part of a series of adjustments initiated in 2022. However, the potential further reduction to 3.5% in 2025 is uncertain due to the state not meeting specific conditions. The outcome remains in question as lawmakers gather for the budget session starting January 2.

In a move to safeguard consumers from unknowingly transitioning into paid subscriptions, Kentucky enforces a law mandating businesses to transparently display continuous automatic renewals and secure explicit consent before charges. Any breaches can prompt the state's attorney general to pursue legal action and seek restitution for financial losses resulting from deceptive subscription practices.

Electric and hybrid vehicle owners face a new annual ownership fee ranging from $60 to $120, contributing to Kentucky's Road Fund.

Additionally, a groundbreaking law mandates health insurers and Medicaid to cover biomarker tests, crucial for determining optimal treatment plans, particularly in cancer cases. Registered sex offenders encounter stricter relocation rules, necessitating timely reporting to parole offices when changing addresses.

Further changes affect military members, eliminating the requirement to change driver's licenses for vehicle registration in Kentucky. All military license plates become available for motorcycles.

As the Kentucky General Assembly reconvenes in Frankfort on January 2, 2024, the state embarks on a transformative legislative journey into the new year.