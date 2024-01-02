As the calendar turns to 2024, Texas witnesses a multitude of legislative shifts.

In a move that sparks controversy, Texas Republicans seek to restrict DEI initiatives through the passage of SB17, a sweeping ban impacting all public universities and higher learning institutions within the state. This legislation prohibits the promotion of policies linked to race, color or ethnicity and explicitly forbids the establishment or maintenance of diversity, equity and inclusion offices in educational institutions.

Even before its official enactment, the implementation of SB17 drew national attention, notably seen in the scrutiny faced by Texas A&M University over the recruitment and hiring of Dr. Kathleen McElroy, a well-known professor. The episode unfolds amidst concerns about McElroy's focus on race and gender issues, underscoring the divisive impact of SB17.

Also on the education front, various laws designed to enhance public school safety curriculum and overall school safety take effect in 2024. SB10 introduces a cost-of-living adjustment for teachers who are active members of the Texas Teacher Retirement System, while SB2124 mandates the creation and implementation of advanced math programs in middle schools.

Additionally, HB473 asserts parents' rights by requiring notification if their child becomes the subject of a "threat assessment" conducted by a public school's threat assessment and safe and supportive school team.

A substantial revamp of the tax code unfolds, with 19 measures taking effect, highlighted by two pivotal bills centered around appraisal review boards. HB796 pioneers the establishment of a publicly accessible Internet database, chronicling information related to hearings conducted by boards. Simultaneously, HB4101 introduces protective rules governing protests within the appraisal review board system.

These laws came into force on January 1.