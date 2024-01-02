New Michigan Laws To Take Effect In 2024

2024 has arrived and with it comes a slew of new laws set to go into effect in Michigan this year. According to Click On Detroit, these rules and regulations have been put in place to protect Michiganders, and few of which, have already gone into effect on the first of the year.

Senate Bill 79, and Senate Bill 80 will require residents "to keep a firearm stored or left unattended on a premises unloaded and locked, either with a locking device or stored in a locked container, if it is reasonably known that a minor is or is likely to be present on the premises." In addition, the cost of safe gun storage will be reduced in an effort to increase use of gun safety devices used to store these weapons.

Per House Bill 4138 and House Bill 4142, background checks will be required for ALL firearm purchases. Senate Bill 4 will prohibit "discriminatory practices, policies, and customs based on religion, race, color, national origin, age, sex, height, weight, familial status, or marital status." This bill now protects, "sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression."

As of the first of the year, the state's minimum wage was increased from $10.10 to $10.33 per hour under the Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act instated in 2018. For additional laws pertaining to public schools, gun control, LGBTQ+ civil rights and climate action visit clickondetroit.com.