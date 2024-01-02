Nicki Minaj Says She's Not Performing This 'Stupid Song' Anymore
By Tony M. Centeno
January 2, 2024
Nicki Minaj has officially moved on from one of her well-known pop hits.
At the stroke of midnight on Monday, January 1, the New York rapper hit the stage at E11even Nightclub in Miami to perform some of her songs from the past and present. In video that was originally posted to the nightclub's Instagram Story, you can hear Minaj begin to perform her song "Starships" to an excited crowd. Unfortunately for some fans, Minaj pulled a fast one and cut the song short.
"Sike," Minaj told the crowd. "I don't perform that song no more y'all. I don't like it. What y'all want me to do? It's a stupid song."
Nicki Minaj stops her hit ‘Starships’ early at a New Year’s Eve event.— Pop Base (@PopBase) January 1, 2024
“I don’t perform that song no more.” pic.twitter.com/7Pu7fIFTUR
Minaj continued the show by performing other classics like "Moment 4 Life" and "Super Bass." She also delivered bangers off her new album Pink Friday 2 like "FTCU" and "Everybody" (sans Lil Uzi Vert). After she stepped off stage, she shared a special New Year's message to her fans.
"If you’re reading this; Wishing you blessings on blessings, prosperity, peace, joy, great health & wisdom," Minaj wrote. "You did it. You made it. You got through 2023 even when you didn’t think you had it in you. Look at you being the best you you’ve ever been! Go easy on yourself. This is only the beginning. It’s ok. You can breathe. 🎀 2024 is your time. Show TF OUT!!! DONT WASTE ANOTHER MINUTE!!!!! It’s GO SZN!!!! LETS GO!!!!!! 🎀♥️💟😉😘🙏🏽"
Check out more scenes from her New Year's performance below.
January 1, 2024
Nicki Minaj sings Moment For Life to say goodbye to the year in Miami pic.twitter.com/o50AIyrEHn— the best person (@jesuss2016) January 1, 2024
Nicki Minaj Feeling Herself During Her New Years Perfomance Miami https://t.co/35w8CfWf6g #nickiminaj #nye2024 #e11even #djirie #djvice #happynewyear #liluzi #everybody #pinkfriday2 #barbs #cirque #ledvideowall #730radio #performance #acapella #vincelombardi #nfl #pink #miami pic.twitter.com/kEgcbL2g1T— 730Radio (@730ceo) January 1, 2024