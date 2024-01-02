Nicki Minaj Says She's Not Performing This 'Stupid Song' Anymore

By Tony M. Centeno

January 2, 2024

Nicki Minaj
Photo: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj has officially moved on from one of her well-known pop hits.

At the stroke of midnight on Monday, January 1, the New York rapper hit the stage at E11even Nightclub in Miami to perform some of her songs from the past and present. In video that was originally posted to the nightclub's Instagram Story, you can hear Minaj begin to perform her song "Starships" to an excited crowd. Unfortunately for some fans, Minaj pulled a fast one and cut the song short.

"Sike," Minaj told the crowd. "I don't perform that song no more y'all. I don't like it. What y'all want me to do? It's a stupid song."

Minaj continued the show by performing other classics like "Moment 4 Life" and "Super Bass." She also delivered bangers off her new album Pink Friday 2 like "FTCU" and "Everybody" (sans Lil Uzi Vert). After she stepped off stage, she shared a special New Year's message to her fans.

"If you’re reading this; Wishing you blessings on blessings, prosperity, peace, joy, great health & wisdom," Minaj wrote. "You did it. You made it. You got through 2023 even when you didn’t think you had it in you. Look at you being the best you you’ve ever been! Go easy on yourself. This is only the beginning. It’s ok. You can breathe. 🎀 2024 is your time. Show TF OUT!!! DONT WASTE ANOTHER MINUTE!!!!! It’s GO SZN!!!! LETS GO!!!!!! 🎀♥️💟😉😘🙏🏽"

Check out more scenes from her New Year's performance below.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.