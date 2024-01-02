Nicki Minaj Says She's Not Performing This 'Stupid Song' Anymore

Minaj continued the show by performing other classics like "Moment 4 Life" and "Super Bass." She also delivered bangers off her new album Pink Friday 2 like "FTCU" and "Everybody" (sans Lil Uzi Vert). After she stepped off stage, she shared a special New Year's message to her fans.



"If you’re reading this; Wishing you blessings on blessings, prosperity, peace, joy, great health & wisdom," Minaj wrote. "You did it. You made it. You got through 2023 even when you didn’t think you had it in you. Look at you being the best you you’ve ever been! Go easy on yourself. This is only the beginning. It’s ok. You can breathe. 🎀 2024 is your time. Show TF OUT!!! DONT WASTE ANOTHER MINUTE!!!!! It’s GO SZN!!!! LETS GO!!!!!! 🎀♥️💟😉😘🙏🏽"



Check out more scenes from her New Year's performance below.