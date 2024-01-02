North Carolina Eatery Serves The Best 'Cheap' Steak In The Entire State

When you think of a delicious, juicy steak dinner, you may imagine a fancy steakhouse with sky-high prices to match — but that's not always the case. Fortunately for those who may be on a budget, you don't have to spend an exorbitant amount of money for incredible steak. Cheapism search around the country for the best cuts of steak that "don't have to break the bank," compiling a list of the best "cheap" steak in every state.

According to the site, the best affordable steak in all of North Carolina can be found at Johnny Bull's Steakhouse. This eatery, about a 45 minute drive northeast from Raleigh, has a 4.5 star Google rating and over 1,000 reviews, so customers clearly enjoy visiting this delicious steakhouse. Johnny Bull's is located at 32 Golden Leaf Drive in Louisburg.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Owned by native son Johnny King, the restaurant offers a homey place to enjoy their well-priced steaks. The 6-ounce sirloin costs $19, and the 8-ounce version goes for $21. Eight-ounce rib-eyes go for $26, and an 8-ounce filet mignon will cost you $40."

