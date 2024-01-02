Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Revive Ozzfest As A Touring Festival

Ozzy Osbourne wants to revive Ozzfest as a traveling tour, and Sharon's on board as long as they don't have to pay bands "trillions" to play.

The last Ozzfest technically took place in 2018 as a one-off concert at the Forum in Los Angeles; however, it hasn't traversed the country since 2007. During a new episode of The Osbournes Podcast, Ozzy asked his wife if she'd be open to the idea of rebooting the tour. “Not just one [at] the f***ing Forum, but a whole Ozzfest [tour]?” he asked,.

“Yeah, sure. Of course," Sharon replied, but she had a question after her daughter Kelly pointed out that it would come down to artists being "realistic" about their booking fees.

“Why is it when it comes to us that everybody thinks that we are trillionaires, and so that every manager who wants their band on our festival wants one of the f***ing trillions they think we’ve got to put on the festival?” she asked.

Ozzy suggested booking more up and coming acts to make it more affordable, but Sharon shot down that idea, insisting there would need to be a “headliners” stage and a “baby stage” for newer artists.

Jack compared the current metal festival circuit to the original Ozzfest format, which led Sharon to add: “Well, it’s the same bands just going around and around and around. But that’s what’s so good, because we started something, people have taken it, and it’s still great for the genre. It’s really good.”

Traditionally Ozzy headlines the festival, but has been grappling with the possibility of never playing live again. Even if he's unable to do the full tour, it could be a good opportunity for the 75-year-old icon to play some one-off dates.

Listen to the full episode of The Osbournes Podcast below and more episodes of the podcast above.