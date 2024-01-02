Paris Hilton Shares Intimate Video Of First Moment With Son Phoenix

Paris is also seen feeding Phoenix his "first meal" in the hospital. "This is my first time holding a newborn baby," she says in a voiceover for the show, "and I can't wait for all the firsts. His first smile, his first word, his first step."

While taking selfies with a newborn Phoenix in the hospital bed, Paris adds, "I just had so many dreams of Phoenix just playing with the animals and going to Disneyland and going to like Taco Bell together."

While most comments were supportive, several people trolled Hilton for being in the hospital and wearing a robe since she didn't give birth herself. "Why is she in bed with a robe? she didnt give birth.. i feel like this is awkward," someone wrote, with another adding, "I'm confused why is she in a hospital bed?" However, loyal fans were quick to defend Hilton. "Because the mother and baby need to have skin to skin contact ??" one fan explained. "The baby needs to be with his mother immediately…! Omg how do people not know this ???