Shay Mitchell Looks Unrecognizable With Drastic New Haircut

Shay Mitchell is ready for change in the new year! On Monday, January 1st, the actress surprised fans on Instagram with photos of her drastic new hair. "New year new hair," Mitchell wrote in the caption alongside chic photos showing off her new pixie cut.

Fans took to the comments section to compliment Mitchell on her new look and also point out that the new hairdo makes her resemble The Kardashians star, Kris Jenner. "Raise your hand if you did a double take and thought this was Kris Jenner for a hot minute," the top comment on the post reads with over 7,300 likes.