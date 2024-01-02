Shay Mitchell Looks Unrecognizable With Drastic New Haircut
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 2, 2024
Shay Mitchell is ready for change in the new year! On Monday, January 1st, the actress surprised fans on Instagram with photos of her drastic new hair. "New year new hair," Mitchell wrote in the caption alongside chic photos showing off her new pixie cut.
Fans took to the comments section to compliment Mitchell on her new look and also point out that the new hairdo makes her resemble The Kardashians star, Kris Jenner. "Raise your hand if you did a double take and thought this was Kris Jenner for a hot minute," the top comment on the post reads with over 7,300 likes.
Of course, fans couldn't help but crack some jokes in the comments. "'“You’re doing great sweetie' 😍," one fan wrote, referring to a famous Kris meme. "You've been krissed," another wrote. One fan even thought Mitchell looked like another Kardashian-Jenner sister dressed up as their momager. "I thought it was Kylie [Jenner] in Kris Jenner's wig 😆," one fan commented.
Mitchell hasn't been in much since starring in two seasons of Hulu's Dollface, which was not picked up for season 3 in 2023. Last year, she also voice acted in an episode of Max's animated series Velma alongside Mindy Kaling, Constance Wu, and more. As for her personal life, Mitchell has been in a relationship with Matte Babel since 2017. The couple share two daughters, four-year-old Atlas and 1-year-old Rome.