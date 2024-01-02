South Carolina Eatery Serves The Best 'Cheap' Steak In The Entire State

When you think of a delicious, juicy steak dinner, you may imagine a fancy steakhouse with sky-high prices to match — but that's not always the case. Fortunately for those who may be on a budget, you don't have to spend an exorbitant amount of money for incredible steak. Cheapism search around the country for the best cuts of steak that "don't have to break the bank," compiling a list of the best "cheap" steak in every state.

According to the site, the best affordable steak in all of South Carolina can be found at Harold's Country Club. This eatery has a 4.5 star Google rating and over 350 reviews, so customers clearly enjoy visiting this delicious steakhouse. Harold's Country Club is located at 97 US-21 in Yemassee.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Built-in the 1930s, Harold's Country Club was a Chevrolet dealership, old-fashioned garage and gas station before Harold Peeples bought it in 1973. During its Steak Saturdays, customers can reserve in advance meals that include a 12- to 14-ounce steak with baked potato, sautéed onions, salad, roll, and iced tea for $25."

