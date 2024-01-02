South Korea Opposition Leader Lee Jae-Myung Stabbed In Neck

South Korea's opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung is recovering from vein reconstruction surgery after being stabbed in the neck while visiting the city of Busan on Tuesday (January 2), Democratic Party spokesperson Kwon Chil-seung said in a statement obtained by CNN.

Lee is currently in the intensive care unit after suffering "suspected damage to his jugular vein" and a 1-centimeter laceration on the left side of his neck. The politician underwent surgery after doctors were concerned about potential additional bleeding, according to Kwon.

Live television footage of the incident shows Lee with reporters at the construction site of the Gadeokdo New Airport. The suspect, described as a man in his 60s, was shown approaching Lee face-to-face, claiming he wanted an autograph, before stabbing him in the neck with an 18 centimeter (7 inch) knife. Kwon described the incident as an act of "terrorism" and "a serious threat to democracy."

WARNING: The video below shows live footage of the graphic incident and may not be suitable for some audiences).