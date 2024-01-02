The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In 2023
By Zuri Anderson
January 2, 2024
Welcome to 2024! Millions of Americans bid farewell to 2023 and ushered in the new year on a Sunday night. Leading up to the golden moment at midnight, many were looking back on the most jarring and iconic moments from last year. Florida is no different, where dozens of off-the-wall shenanigans, crimes, and natural incidents occurred in the past 12 months.
These were the most popular stories from the Sunshine State based on our analytics. Readers couldn't keep their eyes off anything involving the fearsome predators lurking off the state's coast: sharks. Whether they're attacking unsuspecting people and animals or inspiring a mother to leave her kid in the car, sharks caught the attention of many viewers.
The headline that latched onto people the most were court documents alleging a father convicted of child abuse had job offers lined up for him. This man was arrested after authorities found his young son locked up in a box-like structure, and his lawyers were arguing for his release so he could get a job during the appeals process.
When it came to videos, one of the most shocking moments from 2023 was a Florida biologist getting struck by lightning while filming a YouTube video.
You can read more about those crazy moments, and other jaw-dropping stories from last year, below:
- Florida Dad Who Locked Son In Box Has Job Offers Waiting For Him
- WATCH: Lightning Strikes Florida Biologist While Filming YouTube Video
- WATCH: Angry Woman Trashes Florida Store For Not Accepting Her Return
- Python Hunters Find Missing Florida Woman Hundreds Of Miles Away From Home
- Florida Woman Arrested After Allegedly Posing As High School Student
- Florida Cops Throw 3-Year-Old Son In Jail Over Potty-Training Issues
- WATCH: Huge Alligator Plows Through New Metal Fence At Florida Golf Club
- Florida Man Gets Soul-Crushing News After Winning $10,000 Lottery Prize
- Dangerous Giant Snails Spark Quarantine In South Florida County
- Alligator Body Slams, Gobbles Down Huge Python In Jaw-Dropping Video
- Florida Mom Leaves Son In Running Car To Go Swimming, 'Meet' Sharks: Police
- Florida Teacher Fired For Asking Students To Write Obituaries
- Viral TikTok Shows Huge Sharks Surrounding Alligator In Florida
- Shark Gets Out Of Water, Bites Man Fishing Off Florida Dock