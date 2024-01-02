Uncle Murda Reveals Why He's Dropping His 'Rap Up 2023' In Three Parts
By Tony M. Centeno
January 2, 2024
Uncle Murda is back with his annual recap of the past year, but he's doing something different in 2024.
On Monday, January 1, the New York native released his "Rap Up 2023" and didn't hold back. Within the first 30 seconds of the six-minute track, Murda mentions Diddy's legal situation and claims that Jamie Foxx's health scare was caused by cocaine laced with fentanyl. Murda also drops bars about the Blueface vs. Soulja Boy debacle, the album Young Thug dropped from behind bars, Drake and Joe Budden's disagreements about his For All The Dogs album, Sexyy Red's sextape and so much more.
"Good Morning Sorry for the Delay I been on Tour for the last 6months #FinalLapTour🚦🚦🚦 I’m tired tired 😴" Murda wrote in his Instagram post on Monday. "Part 1 Out Now this year we dropping 3 Parts tomorrow you get the video for Part 1 and Part 2 also dropping cause all y’all waiting for me to do is talk about Diddy 😂🤦🏿♂️ I wonder if Diddy on Part 2 or Part 3 or Both @greatjohnmusic on the beat by the way."
In previous years, Uncle Murda dropped off his wild "Rap Up" tracks all at once. However, his beloved recap records have gotten longer. His "Rap Up 2022" lasted for 15 minutes. This year, the seasoned lyricist aims to release his summary of 2023 in three parts. He told The Danza Project that 50 Cent encouraged him to split the record up.
"I actually had a conversation 50 about it last year," Murda said. "He was telling me that I should start breaking it up into parts just because how sometimes the people be looking forward to it and then sometimes also for the radio the DJ's they be like 'I wanted to play the whole record man but it was too long.' So now they got three parts."
Listen to Part 1 below before Part 2 and Part 3 arrive.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE