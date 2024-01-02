Washington Region Among The Best Places To Visit In January

The new year is here and the holiday festivities are over. While most people are recharging from their busy travels, some people are still itching for a trip, even if it's just a weekend getaway. January marks the off-season for travel, meaning cheaper prices, fewer crowds, and more flexibility with your itinerary.

If you're craving a January vacation, Trips to Discover revealed the best places to travel in America this month. The list includes a wide range of destinations, from winter wonderlands and warm-weather spots to under-the-radar towns and popular cities.

A valley region in Washington State landed on the list, and that's Methow Valley! Writers give more insight into what makes this amazing place a must-visit:

"The Methow Valley may not be as well known as many winter destinations, but that just means it’s one of Washington’s best places to visit away from the crowds. Located in north central Washington, it has a high-desert climate famous for dry, powdery snow and sunny days with bright blue skies, more than 200 of them per year. The Methow Trails network offers over 120 miles of groomed trails and is the biggest cross-country ski area in North America. Sun Mountain Resort offers a sledding hill and horse-drawn sleigh rides along with a fireplace-heated miner’s tent for hot cocoa or dinner. The old western town of Winthrop is fun to explore any time of year with its historic wooden boardwalks, boutiques, saloons, and eateries."