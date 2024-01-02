A shocking video shows the moment a screaming passenger was restrained with duct tape during a Florida-bound flight over the holiday weekend. Witnesses told WPLG the incident happened around early Saturday morning (December 30) on American Airlines Flight 9948, which flew from Rio de Janeiro to Miami International Airport.

Video obtained by reporters shows a flight crew member and four passengers pinning down the man, who was yelling for "help" and saying "They're killing me" in Spanish. At one point, they tried putting duct tape over the man's mouth before security showed up.

No word on what happened to the man or what caused the mid-air meltdown. Data from FlightAware.com shows the flight didn't experience any delays from the incident. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday afternoon (January 2).