Wisconsin Destination Among America's 'Best Places To Visit' In January

A new year has just begun and with it comes new chances for travel, especially after the hectic chaos that is the holiday season. Fortunately for those in Wisconsin, you don't have to go too far to visit one of the best spots in the country.

Trips To Discover searched around the country for great spots to visit in the new year, compiling a list of the 14 best places in the U.S. to visit this January, and one spot in Wisconsin got a shoutout: Wisconsin Dells. While some may think the brisk winter months and biting cold may be a deterrent from visiting a spot filled with waterparks, Wisconsin Dells brings a bit of summer fun to winter thanks to indoor waterparks and other activities that keep you away from the freezing outside temperatures.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Wisconsin Dells is the world's undisputed waterpark capital, with indoor waterparks that are ideal during the frigid winters here. Popular among families who want to escape the Midwest cold, there are many options, from the African-themed Kalahari Resort, which also has a bowling alley, cinema, and a spa, to Chula Vista Resort, the Wilderness Resort Waterpark, and the Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park with nine towering waterslides, a lazy river, a huge hot tub, and more. When you've had enough of all the water fun, you might enjoy the Asgard Underworld Arcade."

