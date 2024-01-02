Wisconsin Eatery Serves The Best 'Cheap' Steak In The Entire State

When you think of a delicious, juicy steak dinner, you may imagine a fancy steakhouse with sky-high prices to match — but that's not always the case. Fortunately for those who may be on a budget, you don't have to spend an exorbitant amount of money for incredible steak. Cheapism search around the country for the best cuts of steak that "don't have to break the bank," compiling a list of the best "cheap" steak in every state.

According to the site, the best affordable steak in all of Wisconsin can be found, fittingly, at Suzy's Steak & Seafood. This Wisconsin Dells-area eatery has a 4.3 star Google rating and over 700 reviews, so customers clearly enjoy visiting this delicious steakhouse. Suzy's Steak & Seafood is located at 2711 County Road CX in Portage.

Here's what the site had to say:

"This homey spot not too far from the Wisconsin Dells welcomes diners with a warm ambiance (complete with fireplace) and hefty portions. Sirloin starts at $20 for 8 ounces, and for another $10, customers can make it a 16-ounce cut. A center cut New York strip sells for $27. Thursday is prime rib night at Suzy's, where $17 will get you 10 ounces of prime rib."

To see more of the best cheap steak around the country, check out the full list at blog.cheapism.com.