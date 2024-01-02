Woman Flashes Breast On TV During Sugar Bowl, ESPN Apologizes

By Jason Hall

January 2, 2024

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 CFP Semifinal - Allstate Sugar Bowl - Texas vs Washington
Photo: Getty Images

ESPN issued an apology after a woman was shown flashing her breast during the live broadcast of the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game between the Texas Longhorns and Washington Huskies in New Orleans Monday (January 1) night.

The incident took place when ESPN returned from a commercial break during the second half of Washington's 37-31 win. The woman was shown pulling down her top and exposing her breast as the network aired live footage of people walking down Bourbon Street less than two miles away from Caesars Superdome.

“We regret that this happened and apologize that the video aired in the telecast,” ESPN’s Bill Hofheimer said in a statement to the Associated Press on Tuesday (January 2).

The Huskies extended their 21-game winning streak with Monday's win and look to win their third claimed national title in program history and first since 1991. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy, threw for 430 yards and two touchdowns on 29 of 38 passing, while also recording 31 yards on three rushing attempts during Washington's win against Texas.

The Huskies will face the Michigan Wolverines during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game next Monday (January 8). Michigan defeated Alabama, 27-20, in the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.