Woman Flashes Breast On TV During Sugar Bowl, ESPN Apologizes

ESPN issued an apology after a woman was shown flashing her breast during the live broadcast of the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game between the Texas Longhorns and Washington Huskies in New Orleans Monday (January 1) night.

The incident took place when ESPN returned from a commercial break during the second half of Washington's 37-31 win. The woman was shown pulling down her top and exposing her breast as the network aired live footage of people walking down Bourbon Street less than two miles away from Caesars Superdome.

“We regret that this happened and apologize that the video aired in the telecast,” ESPN’s Bill Hofheimer said in a statement to the Associated Press on Tuesday (January 2).

The Huskies extended their 21-game winning streak with Monday's win and look to win their third claimed national title in program history and first since 1991. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy, threw for 430 yards and two touchdowns on 29 of 38 passing, while also recording 31 yards on three rushing attempts during Washington's win against Texas.

The Huskies will face the Michigan Wolverines during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game next Monday (January 8). Michigan defeated Alabama, 27-20, in the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday.