Woman Underwent Kidney Stone Surgery, Woke Up With Legs Amputated

By Bill Galluccio

January 2, 2024

Surgeon and his assistant performing cosmetic surgery in hospital operating room. Surgeon in mask wearing loupes during medical procadure
Photo: Georgiy Datsenko / iStock / Getty Images

An infected kidney stone left a Kentucky woman without her limbsCindy Mullins spent several days sedated at the hospital after an infected kidney stone became septic.

When Mullins woke up, doctors informed her that they had to amputate both of her legs while she was unconscious. They also told her that the infection got so bad they were going to have to amputate her arms next.

"I've lost my legs from the knees down bilaterally, and I'm going to lose my arms probably below the elbow bilaterally," Mullins told WLEX. "The doctor I used to work with, he kind of was like, 'this is what they had to do to save your life; this is what's happened.'"

While the news was devastating to Mullins, who is a nurse, she told the station that she was happy to be alive.

"I just said these are the cards I've been dealt, and these are the hands I'm going to play," Mullins explained. "I'm just so happy to be alive. I get to see my kids. I get to see my family. I get to have my time with my husband. Those are minor things at this point."

GoFundMe has raised nearly $170,000 to help cover Mullins' medical expenses, which include rehab and, eventually, prosthetic limbs.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.