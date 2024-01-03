2 Cannabis Operations Have Their Licenses Revoked By New Mexico Agency

The Cannabis Control Division (CCD) has recently cracked down on non-compliance by revoking two cannabis licenses from farms in Torrance County. Allegations against the farms include excessive plant counts, pest issues and various violations, leading to each farm facing substantial fines of $1 million after formal hearings.

At Bliss Farm near Estancia, compliance officers discovered "multiple alarming violations," resulting in 17 citations. The farm is accused of potentially selling plants illicitly without proper documentation and surpassing its licensed plant limit by cultivating thousands more.

Adjacent to Bliss Farm, the Native American Agricultural Development Company-operated farm received citations for eight violations, including inadequate security measures, poorly maintained facilities and improper record keeping. The CCD estimated an excess of approximately 38,000 plants beyond the allowed count.

Todd Stevens, the Cannabis Control Division Director, emphasized the division's commitment to industry compliance. He applauded the team's diligent efforts in addressing violations of an unprecedented scale.

Since the legalization of recreational cannabis in New Mexico, the state has now revoked a total of six cannabis licenses, with fines exceeding $2.3 million imposed by the CCD to combat illegal cannabis activities. This reflects the state's unwavering dedication to upholding laws and regulations in the rapidly growing cannabis sector.