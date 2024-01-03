Acclaimed Eatery Crowned Washington's 'Best Italian Restaurant'

There's something inherently satisfying about Italian food. Whether it's the pasta soaking in a hearty sauce, the light yet delightful appetizers, or the comforting option of classic faves, it's no surprise why Italian cuisine keeps a grip on American stomachs. The more adventurous diners can also dive into more specialized dishes, such as branzino and saltimbocca.

If you're on the hunt for amazing Italian eateries, 24/7 Tempo released a list of every state's top Italian restaurant. Writers also outlined how they determined their picks:

"24/7 Tempo reviewed and extrapolated from lists and rankings on numerous food and general interest sites, including Eater, Yelp, The Daily Meal, and Fodors, as well as a wide range of regional and city-specific sites to determine the best Italian restaurant in every state. Eateries that only serve pizza and not much more were not considered but we did include establishments that feature pizza along with other Italian dishes."

Spinasse was crowned Washington State's best Italian restaurant! Located on 14th Avenue in Seattle, customers can look forward to hand-cut egg yolk pasta, cavatelli with duck confit, pan-seared trout, braised beef cheek, rabbit-filled agnolotti, honey gelato, and much more.