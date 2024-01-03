Award-Winning Eatery Crowned Colorado's 'Best Italian Restaurant'

There's something inherently satisfying about Italian food. Whether it's the pasta soaking in a hearty sauce, the light yet delightful appetizers, or the comforting option of classic faves, it's no surprise why Italian cuisine keeps a grip on American stomachs. The more adventurous diners can also dive into more specialized dishes, such as branzino and saltimbocca.

If you're on the hunt for amazing Italian eateries, 24/7 Tempo released a list of every state's top Italian restaurant. Writers also outlined how they determined their picks:

"24/7 Tempo reviewed and extrapolated from lists and rankings on numerous food and general interest sites, including Eater, Yelp, The Daily Meal, and Fodors, as well as a wide range of regional and city-specific sites to determine the best Italian restaurant in every state. Eateries that only serve pizza and not much more were not considered but we did include establishments that feature pizza along with other Italian dishes."

Frasca Food & Wine was crowned Colorado's best Italian restaurant! Located on Pearl Street in Boulder, customers can look forward to cured scallops, burrata, poached lobster, and Hudson Valley foie gras for antipasti. Other menu items include tortellini with suckling pig, quail, hay-smoked salmon, and more.