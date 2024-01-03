Brooke Hogan Explains Why She Waited A Year To Reveal Secret Marriage

Former singer and VH1 reality star Brooke Hogan, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, claims she waited more than a year to publicly reveal her secret marriage to professional hockey player Steven Olesky because she "never really" a "big fame person."

"Even though we did TV and we, you know, we had that whole life, I really like kind of being a hermit crab," Hogan told TMZ on Tuesday (January 2).

"We asked people to try to respect it because, you know, I've been through so much stuff in my life," she added when asked if friends and family were sworn to secrecy. "I was like, 'the one thing that feels like it's just so untouched and it's so pure, I just don't want to let the clause of fame sink its teeth into our relationship.'

"I was just like, 'please guys, if you can keep our secret that would be really nice.' It wasn't something like, 'keep our secret or else' but it was nice to have a little bit of that privacy for a while.'

Sources close to the former singer claim Brooke and Oleksy, who had previously played in the NHL and is currently signed to the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears, wed on June 8, 2022, during a private ceremony held in Orlando, Florida. TMZ obtained and shared photos of Hogan and Oleksy walking hand and hand after being pronounced husband and wife.

Sources told TMZ that the bride and groom were the only two present at the ceremony, however, a reception was held in Michigan with Steven's family in attendance earlier this month. Brooke Hogan starred alongside her father, mother and brother on the VH1 series 'Hogan Knows Best' and a spinoff 'Brooke Knows Best,' both of which chronicled her budding singing career and family life.

The 35-year-old also appeared as an on-screen character for TNA Wrestling from 2012-13 when her father held a prominent role with the company. News of Brooke's marriage comes after her Hulk Hogan, 70, married yoga instructor Sky Daily, 45, in Clearwater, Florida.

Hulk Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, proposed to Daily at her best friend's wedding in July. The WWE legend had previously been married to Brooke's mother, Linda, from 1983 to 2009 and Jennifer McDaniel from 2010 to 2021.