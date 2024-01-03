Ciara's family continues to grow. After she married her husband Russell Wilson in 2016, the couple welcomed their first daughter Sienna Princess a year later. In 2020, Ciara gave birth to their son Win Harrison Wilson. Last month, the Atlanta native welcomed her third child with husband Russell Wilson, a daughter named Amora Princess Wilson. It's her fourth child including a son she shares with rapper Future.



The Atlanta native joins a long list of celebrities that have had their genes analyzed by "Finding Your Roots" host Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. She appeared in the season 10 premiere on Tuesday night alongside Alanis Morissette. Other notable entertainers who've been shocked by their ancestry include Anthony Ramos, Jesse Williams, Dionne Warwick, Tracy Morgan, Danielle Brooks, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Viola Davis and more.



So far, Derek Jeter has not publicly acknowledged his cousin, but they've met in the past. Ciara and Russell Wilson met Jeter at the 2015 ESPYS in Los angeles.