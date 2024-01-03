Colorado Eatery Crowned The Best Chinese Restaurant In The State

The United States is home to all sorts of cooking styles, regional delicacies, and cultural cuisines. Millions of Americans are particularly attached to Chinese fare thanks to the exciting flavors, comforting taste, and various dishes to indulge in. From classic faves like fried rice and chow mein to more specialized recipes like dim sum and egg foo young, there is just about something for everybody.

If you enjoy Chinese cuisine, 24/7 Wall St. revealed every state's best place to grab Chinese food. To determine their picks for the list, writers combed through reviews, ratings, and regional restaurant listings from various food-based websites, including Food & Wine, Eater, Travel + Leisure, Yelp, Lao Sze Chuan, and more.

Fortune Wok to Table was declared Colorado's top Chinese restaurant! Writers detailed what makes this eatery amazing:

"Denver’s Fortune Wok to Table is a bi-level space with something for every mood. Feeling casual? Sit downstairs, where house-made dumplings, Shanghainese street noodles, fried rice, and rotating specials are made fresh with seasonal ingredients. Want something a little more upscale? Then sit upstairs, where a nine-course dinner with wine pairings is served at a chef’s table. Accolades include being named one of the best restaurants in Denver by Eater and home to the city’s best dumplings by Zagat."