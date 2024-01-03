Colorado Town Among The 'Most Affordable Mountain Towns' In The U.S.

Millions of Americans travel to high-terrain locales to experience both scenic views and adrenaline-pumping activities. Some of the most fantastic mountain getaways can carry some hefty price tags, though. Luckily, there are hundreds of mountain towns that are not only easy on your wallet but full of unforgettable experiences, as well.

That's why Trips to Discover unveiled a list of the "most affordable" mountain towns in America. A Colorado spot landed on the list, and that honor goes to Leadville!

This former mining town has all sorts of enticing draws, including its many neat museums, alpine trails, and proximity to the Twin Lakes. Writers gave more insight into what you can look forward to:

"While pricey Aspen isn’t far away, there aren’t many outside of Colorado who are familiar with Leadville, but if you visit, you’ll not only find more affordable accommodation and great eats but all kinds of things to do. Ski Cooper is just a short drive away, offering budget-friendly slopes without the lift lines, and during the warmer months, there are nearly an endless number of hikes to enjoy. The country’s highest incorporated town, it sits at an elevation of 10,152 feet, and 70 square blocks of the downtown area have been designated as a National Historic Landmark of Victorian architecture."