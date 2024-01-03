Florida Eatery Crowned The Best Chinese Restaurant In The State

The United States is home to all sorts of cooking styles, regional delicacies, and cultural cuisines. Millions of Americans are particularly attached to Chinese fare thanks to the exciting flavors, comforting taste, and various dishes to indulge in. From classic faves like fried rice and chow mein to more specialized recipes like dim sum and egg foo young, there just about something for everybody.

If you enjoy Chinese cuisine, 24/7 Wall St. revealed every state's best place to grab Chinese food. To determine their picks for the list, writers combed through reviews, ratings, and regional restaurant listings from various food-based websites, including Food & Wine, Eater, Travel + Leisure, Yelp, Lao Sze Chuan, and more.

Silver Pond was declared Florida's top Chinese restaurant! Writers detailed what makes this eatery amazing:

"Located in a strip mall outside Fort Lauderdale, Silver Pond roasts authentic Hong Kong-style duck and chicken, as well as producing masterful takes on Sichuan fare that let you control the heat, all the way up to 'extremely hot.' Traditional dim sum are also worth seeking out, along with house specialties including chicken and conch with ginger and scallions, hot and spicy squid with black bean sauce, and even a deep-fried T-bone steak with oyster sauce that regulars swear by."

You can find this restaurant at 4285 N State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes.

For the continued list of every state's top Chinese restaurants, visit 24/7 Tempo's website.