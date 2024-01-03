Florida Woman Finds Entire Driveway Stolen After Listing House For Sale

A single Florida woman was left shocked after she came home to find her entire driveway gone. Amanda Brochu told WFTV the strange crime happened last month, leaving a muddy dirt path in front of the Orange County home she's trying to sell.

“I come home, and my driveway is gone,” she said.

Shortly after the mother listed her house for sale, Brochu claims her son spotted contractors on her property measuring her driveway. The mother confronted the crew, who told her a mysterious man known as "Andre" hired them to price a replacement for the driveway. This "Andre," who allegedly claimed to be the homeowner, provided a price estimate and Brochu's address in text messages with the contractors.

After getting a call from authorities, Andre said he got the address wrong and that nothing would happen. A week later, Brochu came home to find her driveway ripped up from her property.