Florida Woman Finds Entire Driveway Stolen After Listing House For Sale
By Zuri Anderson
January 3, 2024
A single Florida woman was left shocked after she came home to find her entire driveway gone. Amanda Brochu told WFTV the strange crime happened last month, leaving a muddy dirt path in front of the Orange County home she's trying to sell.
“I come home, and my driveway is gone,” she said.
Shortly after the mother listed her house for sale, Brochu claims her son spotted contractors on her property measuring her driveway. The mother confronted the crew, who told her a mysterious man known as "Andre" hired them to price a replacement for the driveway. This "Andre," who allegedly claimed to be the homeowner, provided a price estimate and Brochu's address in text messages with the contractors.
After getting a call from authorities, Andre said he got the address wrong and that nothing would happen. A week later, Brochu came home to find her driveway ripped up from her property.
Someone stole the driveway from this Orange County house. We found out how the scam works. DETAILS:...Posted by Nick Papantonis WFTV on Thursday, December 28, 2023
Doorbell camera footage shared with reporters caught a bulldozer tearing up the concrete and hauling it away.
“No one’s gonna buy this," Brochu told WFTV. "This brings down the property now, and that just messes it up for me and my family."
The sudden theft almost endangered her plans since she recently replaced the roof and made another investment. On top of that, she was under contract to sell the house within two weeks or she'll lose the property she was slated to buy. A company told Brochu it would cost $10,000 to replace the driveway, so she launched a GoFundMe.
Luckily, the community stepped up to assist her. Not only did her GoFundMe blow past the fundraising goal, but an anonymous benefactor offered to replace Brochu's concrete for free. As a result, Brochu plans to donate the money to a local charity, according to WFTV.
Brochu's real estate agent suspects her client was the victim of a scam. As for who orchestrated this bizarre theft, that remains a mystery.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.