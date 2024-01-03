Ford Recalls Over 112,000 F-150s Due To Roll Away Risk

Ford announced a recall of more than 112,100 F-150 trucks because they could roll away while in park. The recalled trucks include model years 2021 through 2023 F-150s equipped with the Trailer Tow Max Duty package.

The auto company said that the issue stems from a rear axle hub bolt that might "fatigue and break" over time and cause damage to the axle hub splines. That "can result in a vehicle roll away when the vehicle is in park without the parking brake applied, or cause a loss of drive power."

Ford is still working on a permanent fix for the issue. The company said that owners can bring their trucks in for a temporary fix if they hear a clicking or rattling noise near the rear axle.

Ford said it would start mailing recall notices to owners at the end of January.

You can check to see if your car is under recall by going to nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering your 17-digit vehicle identification number.