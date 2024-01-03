Ja Rule Says He's In 'Album Mode' Ahead Of 25th Anniversary Tour

By Tony M. Centeno

January 3, 2024

Ja Rule
Photo: Getty Images

Ja Rule is back in the studio before he hits the road for his celebratory tour.

On Tuesday, January 2, the Long Island, N.Y. native got fans excited when he took to X/Twitter and told them that he's in "album mode." He didn't exactly reveal the album's title, but he did include a hashtag that gives fans a clue into what it could be. As HipHopDX notes, Ja used the same hashtag in a post he made back in October where he referred to the project as "a classic."

“In full Album mode… #CWWTST,” he wrote.

It's been 12 years since Ja Rule dropped his last studio album, Pain Is Love 2. That project dropped while Ja Rule was serving a two-year prison sentence for gun possession and tax evasion. Since his release in 2013, Ja dropped a couple of singles and even appeared on The Hamilton Mixtape in 2016 alongside Ashanti. There were also reports that Ja Rule and Ashanti were working on a collaborative album, but that project has yet to arrive.

Ja Rule made the exciting announcement a few weeks after he revealed the dates for his forthcoming "Sunrise Tour." The string of shows in the U.K. will kick off in March and will lead up to the 25th anniversary of his debut album Venni Vetti Vecci, which dropped June 1, 1999 via Irv Gotti's Murder Inc. Records and Def Jam. The tour will also include performance from Keri Hilson, Lloyd and Mýa.

So far, Ja Rule has not confirmed a release date for his next album. Check out the full list of tour dates below.

