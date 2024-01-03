Keefe D's Bail Hearing Postponed Due To Concerns About Witnesses' Safety
By Tony M. Centeno
January 3, 2024
The sole man charged in the murder of 2Pac will have to wait a little bit longer to see if he will be granted bail.
According to a report The Associated Press published, a bail hearing that was scheduled in Las Vegas for Tuesday, January 2, was postponed to give Duane "Keefe D" Davis' legal team time to respond to concerns over witnesses' safety. Prosecutors Marc DiGiacomo and Binu Palal claimed in a filing made last week that Davis could pose a danger to witnesses if he's released based on recorded phone calls in jail and a list of names that was given to Davis' family members.
Davis is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas where all of his phone calls are regularly recorded. During a phone conversation in October, Davis' son reportedly mentioned a "green light" authorization to the 60-year-old defendant. Prosecutors also claimed that federal authorities "stepped in and provided resources to at least (one witness) so he could change his residence.”
“In (Davis’) world, a ‘green light’ is an authorization to kill,” prosecutors DiGiacomo and Palal told Clark County District Court Judge Carli Kierny.
Defense attorneys for Davis previously said their client poses no threat to the public since he's been in remission following a battle with cancer, and won't flee to avoid trial. They also requested for Davis to be released on house arrest until the trial begins in June and asked for bail to be set at no more than $100,000.
Davis previously pleaded not guilty and claimed he had immunity from the FBI and the Los Angeles Police Department due to his participation in the investigation of The Notorious B.I.G.'s murder. If convicted, he might remain behind bars for the rest of his life.