Kelly Clarkson Gets Real About Her 'Level Of Depression' During Divorce

Kelly Clarkson had an eventful 2023. In addition to the fifth season of her hit talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show, she also released a Grammy-nominated album about her divorce from Brandon Blackstock and launched a residency in Las Vegas. In a new interview with People, Clarkson reflected on her year and opened up about how she got through her "extraordinarily hard" divorce.



“I didn’t see it other than: This is my outlet," she said of writing her album Chemistry. "I’m a let-go person; I don’t hold grudges. So it was really delving into what happened in my life and why—and what am I going to do about it?”

She added, "I cannot express how appreciative I feel for having that kind of healthy outlet. Because the level of depression and things that come with divorce or grieving is extraordinarily hard. You feel alone, and it’s just a blessing to be able to have that outlet for those emotions that are overwhelming.” Clarkson said releasing Chemistry "[was] like, ‘I’m taking my power back.' That sounds very therapy, but that’s because I love therapy, and I think it’s important to have those tools to navigate your life and relationships.”

As for her highlight of 2023, Clarkson revealed it was performing alongside her daughter River Rose and son Remington Alexander during one of her Vegas residency shows in August. “They were a little nervous, but it was their idea, not mine,” she said. Clarkson also recalled their sweet reactions to seeing her perform for a crowd. “I was like, ‘I feel like how you’re looking at me is how you watch Spider-Man.' It caught me completely off guard, and it was the most magical moment because they were so happy and at ease. They were just in awe.”