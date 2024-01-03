Lil Nas X Claps Back At Twitter Trolls While Announcing New Single

"I love this constant cycle the world has with me," he wrote. "when i started making music yall told me i was just another twitter rapper. then i made the biggest song of all time. yall called me a one hit wonder. then i dropped one the most streamed albums of the year with 3 top 5 hits. now yall saying my new shit not finna do nothing. At some point yall gotta realize I am gods favorite."

The new single, which has yet to receive a title, will be Lil Nas X's first new single since "STAR WALKIN'" in September 2022, released for the 2022 League World Championship. Before that, the rapper's last releases came with the arrival of his debut studio album MONTERO in 2021. The album included smash hits like "Industry Baby" and "Montero (call Me By Your Name)."