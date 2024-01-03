Lil Nas X Claps Back At Twitter Trolls While Announcing New Single
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 3, 2024
Lil Nas X is getting ready for the "greatest comeback of all time." On Wednesday, January 3rd, the hitmaker revealed that he will be starting a new era of music with a single and music video next week. "lol im really bout to have the greatest comeback of all time. hope yall ready for next week," Lil Nas X tweeted just hours after sharing a viral photo of himself with fellow hitmaker PinkPantheress.
"New song and visual next week! Official art dropping soon," he wrote in a follow-up tweet before confirming that the single will drop on Friday, January 12th. Lil Nax also had something to say to the haters reacting to the rapper releasing new music.
"I love this constant cycle the world has with me," he wrote. "when i started making music yall told me i was just another twitter rapper. then i made the biggest song of all time. yall called me a one hit wonder. then i dropped one the most streamed albums of the year with 3 top 5 hits. now yall saying my new shit not finna do nothing. At some point yall gotta realize I am gods favorite."
The new single, which has yet to receive a title, will be Lil Nas X's first new single since "STAR WALKIN'" in September 2022, released for the 2022 League World Championship. Before that, the rapper's last releases came with the arrival of his debut studio album MONTERO in 2021. The album included smash hits like "Industry Baby" and "Montero (call Me By Your Name)."