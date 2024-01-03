Minnesota City Has The 'Most Obese' Residents In The Entire State

Obesity is extremely prevalent across the United States. According to the Harvard T.H. Chan School Of Public Health, two out of every three adults in the U.S. are considered to be overweight or obese. Obesity is defined by "having too much body fat-so much so that it presents a risk to health." Factors such as diet, exercise, sleep, and genetics are just a few of the many causes of obesity. Health risks tacked onto obesity include diminishing reproductive and respiratory function, decreased memory, and decreased mood. It also increases the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and multiple forms of cancer.

24/7 Tempo put together a list of the cities in each states that have the most obese residents. Per the list, St. Cloud has the most overweight residents in all of Minnesota. 34.8% of St. Cloud residents are considered obese.

Here's what 24/7 Tempo had to say about compiling the data to discover the most obese city in each state:

"24/7 Tempo used five metrics to determine the most obese city in every state — adults who are obese, don’t exercise, report poor or fair health, have diabetes; and get less than seven hours of sleep a night. Of the 10 cities that graded the lowest in four categories, eight were in Southern states. Outlying cities were in California, Arizona, New Jersey, and Hawaii. In the obesity category, seven Southern states were among the 10 most obese, with the remaining three cities in the Midwest states of Indiana, Michigan, and Illinois."

