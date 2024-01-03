More Body Parts Found During Investigation Into Dismembered Woman

Investigators in Ohio have uncovered additional body parts while working on the case of a dismembered woman. The woman's torso was discovered in November in a wooded area in North Fairmount.

Hamilton County Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco said the body parts were found a few blocks away from where the woman's torso was discovered. Sammarco said it is unclear if the body parts belong to the body of the woman, who has yet to be identified.

Officials said the woman was African American and was in her late 20s or early 30s. She was about 5 feet tall and weighed roughly 120 pounds. They also said there is evidence she was pregnant three or four years ago but no signs that she gave birth.

"We've looked at all possible connections to the Cincinnati area for possible missing persons that might relate to this person, but we have not found any links or associations, and we've looked in the region as well," Cincinnati Police Captain Stephen Saunders said.

Sammarco said that they have determined how the woman died but will not release the information due to the ongoing investigation. They believe she was killed a few days before her body was discovered and that she was dead before she was dismembered.