New Pennsylvania Laws To Take Effect In 2024

2024 has arrived and with it comes a slew of new laws set to go into effect in Pennsylvania this year. According to FOX43, these rules and regulations have been put in place to protect Pennsylvanians, a few of which, already went into effect on the first of the year.

First thing's first. If someone steals a package from your porch that has a value of $2,000 or higher, they will be fined (per a new bill "introduced by Senator Frank Farry and approved by Governor Josh Shapiro on Dec. 14.") Starting on January 1st, police officers in training now have a "lower fitness requirement" that allows them to be accepted into the police academy. FOX43 mentioned that officers in training used to have to score within the 30th percentile, now, they can score within the 15th and still be accepted.

New laws surrounding incarcerated women also went into effect on the first of the year that make illegal to shackle pregnant inmates, and put them into solitary confinement.

Another legislation taking effect in 2024 raises the state tax credit for low-income families "with two children in childcare." The tax credit will go from $630 to $2,100. For a list of additional laws taking effect this year visit fox43.com.