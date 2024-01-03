North Carolina Man 'About Had A Heart Attack' After $100,000 Lottery Win

A man in North Carolina is kicking off the new year right with a huge lottery win that will allow him to take a vacation.

Timothy Domina, of Eden, recently purchased a $20 100X The Cash scratch-off ticket from the P And D Food Mart on North Main Street, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. When he scratched the ticket, it revealed that he was the lucky winner of a $100,000 prize.

"I about had a heart attack," he joked, but the surprise he felt was very real. "I was shocked."

Of course, like many other lottery winners before him, he had to share the exciting news. And just like those same winners, he was met with a bit of skepticism when he immediately told his brother that he was a lottery winner.

"He didn't believe me," he said. "He had to come look at the ticket."

Fortunately for Domina, the ticket and win were both very real. He arrived at lottery headquarters on Tuesday (January 2) to claim his prize, taking home an impressive total of $71,311 after all required state and federal tax withholdings.

According to lottery officials, Domina already has plans for how to use his winnings. Not only is he going to use the funds to pay some bills but he wants to go on a trip to Florida.

"I've never been to the Florida Keys and always wanted to go," he said, adding that he hopes to make that dream a reality as well as a family outing. "I can take my family there on vacation."