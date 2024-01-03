Over 100 Killed In Blasts At Memorial For Iranian General Qassem Soleimani

Over 100 people were killed and nearly 150 more injured when a pair of explosions rocked a memorial for Iranian General Qassem Soleimani near his gravesite in Kerman, Iran, on Wednesday (January 3).

The first bomb was detonated about 2,300 feet from Soleimani's grave. The second bomb went off about 2,000 feet away.

Iranian authorities have called it a terrorist attack but did not say who was responsible.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes as tensions in the Middle East are extremely high amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Soleimani was killed in 2020 in a drone strike in Iraq ordered by former President Donald Trump. He was the leader of Iran's Quds Force, which secretly worked to fund and support armed terror groups in other nations.

His death sparked angry responses from Iran and Iraq and resulted in protests across the Middle East.