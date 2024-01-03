Recalled Contaminated Meat Sold In Illinois Could Post Series Health Risks

Valley Meats, LLC recently recalled a handful of ground beef products sold across Illinois due to a possible E.Coli contamination. According to the United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, 6,768 pounds of raw ground beef was allegedly contaminated with the harmful bacteria. The recall pertains to ground beef products produced on December 22, 2023. The USDA listed the products that were recalled for possible E.Coli contamination:

12-lb. box package containing “ANGUS GROUND BEEF PATTIES” with product code 1208PL, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 7:36:38AM to 08:00:48AM.

16-lb. box packages containing “ANGUS GROUND BEEF PATTIES” with the product code 1253PL, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 7:25:50 AM to 08:00:36AM.

28-lb. box package containing “Ground Beef Patties” with product code 72287, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 12:44:00PM to 12:54:32PM.

28-lb. box packaging containing “Ground Beef Patties” with product code 72287, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamp 1:02:55PM.

24-lb. box packaging containing “Ground Beef Patties” with product code 72284, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 1:10:09PM to 1:10:17PM.

13.5-lb. box packaging containing “GROUND BEEF PATTIES” with product code 1103, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 1:41:55:55PM to 1:57:53PM.

20-lb. box packaging containing “GROUND BEEF” with product code 8515, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, and time stamps between 1:16:24PM to 1:31:15PM.

40-lb. box packaging containing “GROUND BEEF” with product code 8020VP, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, and time stamps between 1:34:54PM to 2:00:49PM.

The ground beef products mentioned above were shipped to grocery stores and restaurants across Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, and Iowa. Symptoms of an E.Coli infection include abdominal cramps, dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and more. Individuals who believe that they posses these symptoms and have recently consumed one of the products above listed by the USDA, should seek medical attention.

As of December 31st, there were no illnesses reported as a result of consuming the recalled products. For more information on the Valley Meats recall visit fsis.usda.gov.