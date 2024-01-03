Despite a slowdown in the local housing market, recent U-Haul data indicates that Texas remains a prime destination for movers. Holding the top position for the third consecutive year in U-Haul's "growth index," the state continues to draw individuals on one-way trips in moving trucks, with Florida and the Carolinas also ranking prominently.

Conversely, Massachusetts and California are experiencing the highest outflow of people, as reported by data compiled from over 2.5 million one-way U-Haul truck transactions across the U.S. and Canada.

U-Haul's report reveals that "do-it-yourself" movers contribute to nearly 50.4% of all one-way U-Haul traffic in and out of Texas, solidifying its standing as a growth leader. Texas has consistently held the top growth spot not only in 2021 and 2022 but also in the preceding years from 2016 to 2018. While Florida secured the second spot in 2022 and the previous year, North and South Carolina claimed the third and fourth positions, respectively.

John "J.T." Taylor, U-Haul International president, noted that although one-way transactions in 2023 were below the post-pandemic record levels, migration patterns remained consistent. The Southeast and Southwest continue to attract a substantial number of U-Haul customers, with demand for one-way equipment from specific Northeast, Midwest and West Coast markets reflecting established moving cycles.

In 2023, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Michigan, Illinois and California found themselves at the bottom of the growth rankings. U-Haul underscores that its migration trends may not directly align with population or economic growth but provide an effective gauge of states and cities' capacity to attract and retain residents.