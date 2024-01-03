The Most Memorable Bucket-List Food Experience In Arizona

There are a handful of eateries that everyone is dying to try, not only to say that we were able to cross them off of our bucket lists, but also because they are so in demand that we would be considered lucky to have had the opportunity to experience them.

Discover the best bucket-list food experience in every state in the U.S. with Love Food:

“Whether you’d prefer to feast on barbecue at a hole-in-the-wall joint, sip your way through fine wine regions, or take a bite of history at a centuries-old bolthole, the US offers fantastic food-fueled experiences at every turn. From Alabama to Wyoming, we've rounded up the very best gourmet experiences each state has to offer, highlighting the dishes, drinks, and delicacies everyone should try at least once.”

In Arizona, you want to “feast on tacos” in Tucson:

“The desert city of Tucson is one of just two UNESCO Cities of Gastronomy in the USA (along with San Antonio, Texas), and Mexican dishes are among its finest offerings. If you're passing through, make a beeline for hotspots like El Charro Café, America's oldest Mexican restaurant continuously operated by the same family. Taco platters, chimichangas, enchiladas, and tamales fill the menu.”