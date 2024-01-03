The Most Memorable Bucket-List Food Experience In New Mexico

There are a handful of eateries that everyone is dying to try, not only to say that we were able to cross them off of our bucket lists, but also because they are so in demand that we would be considered lucky to have had the opportunity to experience them.

Discover the best bucket-list food experience in every state in the U.S. with Love Food:

“Whether you’d prefer to feast on barbecue at a hole-in-the-wall joint, sip your way through fine wine regions, or take a bite of history at a centuries-old bolthole, the US offers fantastic food-fueled experiences at every turn. From Alabama to Wyoming, we've rounded up the very best gourmet experiences each state has to offer, highlighting the dishes, drinks, and delicacies everyone should try at least once.”

In New Mexico, you want to “follow the Green Chile Trail” for an adventure unlike any other:

“You’ll feel the heat on a foodie road trip through New Mexico; the state is known for its green chiles, which are harvested through the summer. The chiles find their way into various dishes across the state, from burgers to classic Mexican-style eats. Wiggling its way through southern New Mexico – and including towns such as Las Cruces and Hatch – the Green Chile Trail joins up the top places to try this spicy delicacy.”