The Most Memorable Bucket-List Food Experiences In Kentucky

There are a handful of eateries that everyone is dying to try, not only to say that we were able to cross them off of our bucket lists, but also because they are so in demand that we would be considered lucky to have had the opportunity to experience them.

Discover the best bucket-list food experience in every state in the U.S. with Love Food:

“Whether you’d prefer to feast on barbecue at a hole-in-the-wall joint, sip your way through fine wine regions, or take a bite of history at a centuries-old bolthole, the US offers fantastic food-fueled experiences at every turn. From Alabama to Wyoming, we've rounded up the very best gourmet experiences each state has to offer, highlighting the dishes, drinks, and delicacies everyone should try at least once.”

In Kentucky, you want to “follow the Kentucky Bourbon Trail” for an adventure unlike any other:

“A whopping 95% of the world’s bourbon is made in Kentucky – and a tempting trail runs through the state, joining up the finest distilleries and tasting rooms. Don’t miss a tour of Buffalo Trace, the oldest continually operating distillery in the States. There’s the classic Trace Tour, which takes you into the aging warehouses, and the National Historic Landmark Tour, which gives bourbon fans a deep dive into the site’s past.”

You also want to taste a hot brown at Louisville's Brown Hotel:

“When it comes to food in Kentucky, it’s all about comfort – and that’s certainly true of the state’s signature dish. Invented in 1926 in Louisville’s ornate Brown Hotel, the hot brown is a decadent open-faced sandwich that comes heaving with meat and cheese. Oozy and bubbly, the dish features great hunks of Texas toast and plenty of Mornay sauce, crispy bacon, turkey, and tomatoes.”