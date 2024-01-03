The 'Safest Town' In Colorado

Many Americans are flocking to smaller cities and towns for a variety of reasons, including affordability, cooler housing markets, and better amenities. One of the top draws is safety, as well. According to a recent study from MoneyGeek, small cities and towns have 48% lower crime costs than larger cities.

The same study also revealed the safest town in every state. To determine their picks, analysts reviewed FBI crime and population statistics from 2022 and limited their entries to cities with a population between 30,000 and 100,000. They also referenced research from distinguished university professors to determine the cost of crime to society.

According to the findings, Colorado's safest town is Windsor! Located in Northern Colorado, over 35,000 people call this city home. The crime cost per capita is $81.

Windsor also ranked among the Top 10 safest small cities and towns in the U.S., tying with Rancho Santa Margarita, California, and Princeton, New Jersey.

The website found that most of America's safest towns are in the Northeast with New Jersey dominating the Top 10 with four entries. Monroe, Louisiana was named the least safe town in the country.

Here are the Top 10 safest small cities and towns in America, according to MoneyGeek:

Monroe Township, New Jersey Hillsborough Township, New Jersey Zionsville, Indiana Wallingford, Connecticut Shrewsbury, Massachusetts Mason, Ohio Lone Peak, Utah Westfield, New Jersey Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania Rancho Santa Margarita, California / Windsor, Colorado / Princeton, New Jersey (tie)

Check out the full report on MoneyGeek's website.