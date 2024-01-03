"On the heels of positivity, negativity always rears its ugly head," the couple said in a statement. "This plaintiff has been threatening to file this lawsuit for THREE years. For THREE years, we have emphatically and categorically denied these allegations. For THREE years we have maintained our innocence and refused to pay these extortionate demands for things we didn't do. For THREE years, we've maintained the same position while the claims in this story have changed time and time again. Our position is clear... We are innocent of these fake claims, we will not be shaken down, and we look forward to our day in court."



According to the lawsuit, the woman was enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in Los Angeles when she attended a party at the late Coolio's home along with a friend. While they were there, they met a man named "Caviar", who allegedly worked for T.I. and Tiny. The man told them that the couple would be at a nightclub in L.A. the following night so they all went and met there.



The woman claimed she ordered two Amaretto sours herself before Tiny allegedly gave her another drink. When they planned to leave the club, the woman claimed T.I. asked her to ride with him and tiny while her friend went with "Caviar". They were supposed to all meet at the same place but that reportedly didn't happen. The woman arrived at a hotel room with the couple along with two other women, who eventually were booted from the hotel room.



Once it was just them three, the woman claimed Tiny took her into the bathroom and undressed her before a naked T.I. allegedly walked in. They all hit the shower before the woman started to feel dizzy. That's when T.I. allegedly put on some porn and told the woman to rub him down with massage oil. Tiny allegedly joined in and pinned the woman on her stomach while she rubbed her naked body on the plaintiff. The woman claims that T.I. allegedly inserted his toe into her vagina but she said no and went to vomit in the bathroom.



The woman claims she passed out and a security guard woke her up the next morning. She said her "vagina was in serious pain" and suffered from itching and burning. She is reportedly taking legal action now due to California's Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, which gives alleged victims a year-long window to report claims outside of the usual statute of limitations.



"Not only are the claims bogus, but they missed the deadline to file the lawsuit," T.I.'s lawyer said about the claims.