Washington Eatery Crowned The Best Chinese Restaurant In The State

The United States is home to all sorts of cooking styles, regional delicacies, and cultural cuisines. Millions of Americans are particularly attached to Chinese fare thanks to the exciting flavors, comforting taste, and various dishes to indulge in. From classic faves like fried rice and chow mein to more specialized recipes like dim sum and egg foo young, there is just about something for everybody.

If you enjoy Chinese cuisine, 24/7 Wall St. revealed every state's best place to grab Chinese food. To determine their picks for the list, writers combed through reviews, ratings, and regional restaurant listings from various food-based websites, including Food & Wine, Eater, Travel + Leisure, Yelp, Lao Sze Chuan, and more.

Szechuan Brothers was declared Washington State's top Chinese restaurant! Writers detailed what makes this eatery amazing:

"This bright and lively Vancouver favorite sells tons of pot stickers, General Tso’s chicken, chow fun, and Mongolian beef — but locals also crowd in for meat-filled 'hot and spicy' pots, beef tripe with chili oil, deep-fried fish fillet Sichuan style, cumin lamb, and the house dessert of sticky rice balls in sweet rice wine with osmanthus flower."