Washington Town Among The 'Most Affordable Mountain Towns' In The U.S.

Millions of Americans travel to high-terrain locales to experience both scenic views and adrenaline-pumping activities. Some of the most fantastic mountain getaways can carry some hefty price tags, though. Luckily, there are hundreds of mountain towns that are not only easy on your wallet but full of unforgettable experiences, as well.

That's why Trips to Discover unveiled a list of the "most affordable" mountain towns in America. A historic town in Washington State landed on the list, and that honor goes to Republic!

Nature enjoyers are going to have a blast here thanks to the plethora of outdoor activities and gorgeous natural scenery. Writers gave more insight into what you can look forward to:

"The small town of Republic is located east of the Cascade Mountains, just a 45-minute drive south of the Canadian border. The Kettle Mountains lie to the east, while the Okanagan Highlands are to the west; plus, there are many clear blue lakes and rushing rivers for fishing and various watersports throughout the area. It’s a great place to explore the region’s ghost towns or even hunt for fossils at the Stonerose Interpretive Center. Just a short drive from town, beautiful Curlew Lake State Park provides the perfect spot to camp."